An employee at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, has been fired after a video of her stirring a pitcher of iced tea with her forearm went viral online.

An employee at a Raising Cane's restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, has been fired after a video of her stirring a pitcher of iced tea with her forearm went viral online.

If you have the QT app, you already know they love hooking us up with FREE stuff any chance they get! Today (Monday, June 10) is National Iced Tea Day and QuikTrip has a free Big Q “QTea” waiting for you in their app! 😋