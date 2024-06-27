Celebrate Patriot CDJR of Tulsa's One Year Anniversary with Cait and Jenny!

Come out Friday or Saturday for your chance to win prizes

Patriot of Tulsa Remote

By Caitlin Fisher

Patriot CDJR of Tulsa is celebrating an entire year serving YOU with a big celebration this weekend!

You have multiple chances to enjoy all the anniversary celebration activities happening at Patriot CDJR of Tulsa this weekend like camel/elephant rides, face painting, karaoke/live bands, dunk tank, bounce houses, clowns/magic show and more!

Visit Cait on Friday, June 28 from 3-5 p.m. or Jenny on Saturday, June 29 from 1-3 p.m. to not only partake in these activities but you could also enter to win tickets to see Luke Bryan in OKC this August!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!