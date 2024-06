Male Artist of the Year nominee NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

You’ve gotta see this adorable dog sing-along and howl-along to Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton! At first, you hear and see some basic chatter... But once Stapleton starts playing, it’s a full-on concert!! 🎤🐶