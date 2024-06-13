Cinergy Tulsa Announces Movie Lineup for its Summer Camp Horror Series

Cinergy Tulsa Summer Camp Horror Series

By Caitlin Fisher

Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is helping you celebrate summer with your chance to catch your favorite throwback horror movies at an unbeatable price!

Every Tuesday and Thursday through August 1, for only $5, you can watch a horror movie throwback at 9 p.m. as part of their Summer Camp Horror Series.

The list of featured movies and their dates are as follows:

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!