Cody Johnson on how he and Jelly Roll hit it off!

Cody Johnson

By Jenny Law


The Cowboy and the Rockstar! I love how they support each other!

Cody Johnson talked about the bond he has with Jelly Roll at his show at the Grand Ole Opry!

CoJo told the crowd that he and Jelly struck up conversation, exchanged numbers, and have been best friends ever since!

What do they talk about? Marriage, life, church, and stuff that doesn’t have to do with nothing.

They have a song together on Cody’s album " Leather”. It is called “Whiskey Bent”.

I can’t wait to hear more about this friendship!




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!