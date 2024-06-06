Cody Johnson on how he and Jelly Roll hit it off!





The Cowboy and the Rockstar! I love how they support each other!

Cody Johnson talked about the bond he has with Jelly Roll at his show at the Grand Ole Opry!

CoJo told the crowd that he and Jelly struck up conversation, exchanged numbers, and have been best friends ever since!

What do they talk about? Marriage, life, church, and stuff that doesn’t have to do with nothing.

They have a song together on Cody’s album " Leather”. It is called “Whiskey Bent”.

I can't wait to hear more about this friendship!












