Cody Johnson shared some news!

Cody Johnson shared the news today that the music video for Dirt Cheap comes out Friday!
The first time I heard this song, I cried like a baby, driving down the freeway. I honestly think that even if you live in a neighborhood, this song just hits you in the feels. I don’t have land but I do have two daughters. I know so many people that have land, their family has land, or they sold it and had to move away.
The story telling in this song is AWESOME. That’s country music! The songs that make you feel something!
Cody shared a sneak peak of the video today on his social pages, I want to share it with you.
Also, I’ve already made this note to myself for Friday. DO NOT WEAR EYELINER!! I know it’s going to be all down my face after watching the full video haha!
@cojonation
Y'all! Set your reminders for the premiere of the "Dirt Cheap" official music video coming out on Friday. Stay tuned for the Afterparty on YouTube premium for an exclusive look behind the scenes. https://codyjohnson.lnk.to/dirtcheap_video♬ original sound - Cody Johnson