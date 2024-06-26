Cody Johnson shared some news!

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cody Johnson shared the news today that the music video for Dirt Cheap comes out Friday!

The first time I heard this song, I cried like a baby, driving down the freeway. I honestly think that even if you live in a neighborhood, this song just hits you in the feels. I don’t have land but I do have two daughters. I know so many people that have land, their family has land, or they sold it and had to move away.

The story telling in this song is AWESOME. That’s country music! The songs that make you feel something!

Cody shared a sneak peak of the video today on his social pages, I want to share it with you.

Also, I’ve already made this note to myself for Friday. DO NOT WEAR EYELINER!! I know it’s going to be all down my face after watching the full video haha!