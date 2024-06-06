Come visit Cait at RNR Tire Express in Broken Arrow this Saturday, June 8!

You could walk away with tickets to see Scotty McCreery at River Spirit this August!

RNR Tire Express Logo

By Caitlin Fisher

RNR Tire Express in Broken Arrow is hosting their Customer Appreciation Sellabration this Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. with some awesome giveaways and deals!

Lunch is covered with FREE hot dogs and ice cream from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (while supplies last) and be sure to stick around for your chance to win some amazing prizes like a Yeti cooler or car care kits!

Don’t forget about your FREE tire safety check while you’re there and stop by the K95.5 table to see Cait for your chance to walk away with tickets to see Scotty McCreery at River Spirit on August 1!

