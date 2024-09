CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Terry Lee Palmer and Jon Pardi perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Last year, Jon Pardi released his first ever Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, and now he’s taking that holiday album on sleigh rides across the U.S. including at stop in Green Country!

He’ll be at The Cove at River Spirit on Thursday, December 19 with tickets on sale September 27 at 10 a.m.

If you are part of Jon Pardi’s Fan Club or a Citi Card Member, there is a presale happening Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. - Thursday, September 26 at 10 p.m.