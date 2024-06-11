Concert Announcement: Russell Crowe is coming to Tulsa!

You’ve seen him on the big screen in movies like Gladiator, Les Misérables and most recently, The Pope’s Exorcist but now, you get to see him face to face!

Russell Crowe is stepping outside of his acting realm to reunite with his band, Indoor Garden, and bring us their Indoor Garden Party featuring The Gentlemen Barbers.

They’ll be stopping at The Cove at River Spirit Casino on Saturday, August 17 with tickets on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m.

The concept for this tour started in 2009 in a pub outside London and has kept going in a haphazard, ad lib way ever since.

“I like playing in pubs. It’s what I did growing up,” said Crowe. “It’s my version of theatre. Even though my day job has a huge claim on my time, I’ve never not played music. My journey to film starts with playing in bands, touring around, releasing records. The bands led to musical theatre (Grease, Rocky Horror Show, Blood Brothers) and miraculously, a film director saw me performing in Blood Brothers and asked me to audition.”



