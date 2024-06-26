Country artists lend their voices to Tom Petty tribute

Some of the biggest voices in the world of Country music have come together to honor the late Tom Petty on a new tribute album, titled “Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.” Check out the tracklist below!

“I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

“Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

“Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

“Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

“Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

“American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

“I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

“I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

“Refugee” by Wynonna Judd feat. Lainey Wilson

“Angel Dream No. 2″ by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

“Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

“Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

“Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

“Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

“Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

“I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

“Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

“You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

Grab your own copy of the album if you’re a Tom Petty fan!

https://store.tompetty.com/products/petty-country-a-country-music-celebration-of-tom-petty-cd