Country artists lend their voices to Tom Petty tribute

Some of the biggest voices in the world of Country music have come together to honor the late Tom Petty on a new tribute album, titled “Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.” Check out the tracklist below!
- “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
- “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
- “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
- “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
- “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
- “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
- “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
- “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
- “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
- “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd feat. Lainey Wilson
- “Angel Dream No. 2″ by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
- “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
- “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
- “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
- “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
- “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
- “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
- “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
- “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
- “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait
Grab your own copy of the album if you’re a Tom Petty fan!
https://store.tompetty.com/products/petty-country-a-country-music-celebration-of-tom-petty-cd