Daily Schedule Announced for Born & Raised Festival this September!

Excitement continues to build for the fourth annual Born & Raised Festival coming September 13-15 to Pryor, OK and now, we have a daily schedule so you can start planning your weekend based on your favorite artist performances!

Tickets are officially on sale for the weekend festival and if you purchase a 3-day pass ($189.99+fees) or choose to camp out all weekend long, don’t miss the kick-off Honky Tonk Party on Thursday (9/12) with Jack Ingram, The Band of Heathens and Josh Weathers as well as Friday’s Late Night Party with The Cadillac Three and Kin Faux!

Single day passes (starting at $79.99+fees) are also on sale as well as the newly introduced Single Day Reserved VIP tickets!

Students: don’t forget about Summer School: College Town, a new feature this year specifically created with college-going outlaws and their budgets in mind. Students with a valid ID can purchase general admission passes at the lowest all-weekend price and secure their campsite in College Town to ensure a weekend full of memories!

Be sure to bring friends and spread the word because a leaderboard will be featured on the Born & Raised website to showcase which campuses are repping Born & Raised the hardest, with the strongest pulling campus winning a designated section for campers within College Town, plus special prizing!