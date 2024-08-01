Dawg fan Thomas Rhett talks about being married to a Tennessee Vol

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Abby Jessen

My favorite season (football season) is upon us, and as a die-hard University of Georgia fan, it kills me that so many artists in Nashville are Tennessee Volunteers fans. It has been much easier in recent years with our back-to-back national championships, but I do NOT like orange!

Thomas Rhett’s dad and grandfather both played football at the University of Georgia, so he bleeds red and black, but he has to go to a lot of Vols games because of where they live and the fact that he married a Tennessee fan.

Here’s what he had to say:

