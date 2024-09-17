Dunkin’ releases new Pumpkin Spice Dog Toys

Care a thon Sponsors

By Chase Thompson

BARK has announced a new collection of dog toys in partnership with Dunkin’ and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation!

Inspired by Dunkin’s fall flavors and designed from a dog’s perspective by BARK’s in-house design team, the 2024 Dunkin’ x Bark Collection is available as a “thank you” when you make a donation to the Joy in Childhood Foundation at select Dunkin’ locations and on bark.co/dunkin, while supplies last.

· Dunkin’™ Signature Latte Toy: A fluff-packed squeaker toy with crazy crinkle and a tuggable t-shirt rope for dogs who love PSL season just as much as their human does, available with a $15 donation.

· Dunkin’™ Snackin’ Bacon Dog Toy: A multi-part toy with two squeakers, perfect for pups craving a crispy, crackling good time, available with a $13 donation.

· Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Donut Dog Toy: Features a hidden surprise toy inside – a pumpkin pie-scented Super Chewer® donut made with natural rubber for dogs who play tough, available with a $15 donation.

· Dunkin’™ Mocha Latte Dog Toy: For dogs into more traditional coffee flavors, this toy features crazy crinkle, a tuggable t-shirt rope and a surprise toy inside, available with a $15 donation only on bark.co/dunkin.

