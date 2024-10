CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Ella Langley just announced she’ll be starting off the new year by hitting the road for her Still Hungover Tour.

Langley plans to kick it all off in Oklahoma City at the Tower Theatre on January 23.

Tickets are officially on sale and ranging $30-$50.

The tour is titled after her deluxe album, Still Hungover, which comes out November 1. Check her album Hungover now.