Ernest Taking A Short Hiatus From Country Music

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ERNEST performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Ernest shared that he’s going to be taking the next month off to soak up some much-needed family time!

“Getting out and playing for you guys every night has been a dream. But running non-stop I’m not gonna lie, it’s taken its toll on me. After getting back from London, it’s really hit me.

I’m going to be taking about a month off to reset and spend some time at home with my family. My son, Ryman is now at the age where every time I get home, he asks me if Im leaving… and I just can’t stand hearing him ask for daddy thru a phone call any more… I wanna spend quality time at home and pour into that reserve.

I’m lucky to have a lot of incredible things coming up, and because of that I want to show up as my best self for my family and for you guys. We will be back on the road soon, and I can’t thank you all enough for the support - y’all be good.” -Ernest