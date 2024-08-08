"The Fall Guy" Getting More Action Ahead of Streaming Premiere Date!

If you saw Ryan Gosling’s and Emily Blunt’s newest movie, The Fall Guy, when it came out in theaters this past May then you know, it was very action packed!

If you didn’t see it in theaters, you’re in luck because it’s heading to Peacock on August 30!

Even if you caught the movie in theaters, you want to stream it on Peacock because that’s the only way you’ll be able to catch The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut with 20 minutes of unseen footage not in the theatrical release.

Running 146 minutes in total, NBCUniversal reveals this extended cut will feature “more action, stunts, romance, and sexy bacon!”