George Strait breaks US concert attendance record for ticketed event

George Strait

George Strait: The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — At 72 years old, George Strait is still making records. Saturday night in Texas, the Grammy Award-winning singer set an attendance record!

Strait’s concert at Kyle Field at Texas A&M’s campus in College Station, Texas had 110,905 fans in attendance -- Making it the all-time record for a ticketed concert in the United States, Billboard reported.

That topped the previous mark of 107,019 fans who watched the Grateful Dead perform at Raceway Park in New Jersey in 1977, according to the music news website.

Playing before sellout crowds is nothing new for the King of Country. In June 2014, he played before more than 104,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, KBTX-TV reported.

Saturday’s concert also featured Texas natives Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman.

“What’s going on everybody?” Strait said to the record crowd, according to Billboard. “We got some Aggies out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field.

“Damn! Just invite me back, I’ll come!”


