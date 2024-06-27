George Strait’s Record Breaking Show!

This may come as a surprise to y’all ( not really ) but I am a HUGE fan of George Strait.

I grew up on his music, I was baptized in a George Strait t-shirt. My mama wasn’t happy about that but I told her Jesus didn’t mind. 😂

George Strait is one of the reasons that I am in radio, literally.

A couple of weekends ago, he played a record-breaking show at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. George broke the U.S. record for the largest ticketed non-festival concert. 110,905 fans packed Kyle Field to see the King of Country! This beat the previous record held by the Grateful Dead back in 1977.

When George found out, he said " I guess this old cowboy still has a few rides left in him!”

To be in that crowd, was an experience that I will never forget! I have been to many George Strait shows over the years, but you could feel how special this show was in the air that night. It was SO LOUD! To hear almost 111,000 people sing along to” Amarillo By Morning” was incredible. I can’t imagine how he felt, hearing that come back at him.

He didn’t have to fly in from the rafters, he had no big stage production, he didn’t dance (aside from the George sway), he didn’t run around, he just stood there and sang.

I hear people say " he just stands there and sings”. You know why he just stands there and sings? Because he can!

There are some new members of the Ace in the Hole band that have been added through the years, but Ronnie, Mike, Rick, and Benny are still there. Sadly, Gene Elders, who played fiddle, passed away a few months ago. It was heartbreaking to not see him on stage playing fiddle. Jason Roberts, formerly of Asleep at the Wheel, stepped in flawlessly that night. Catie Offerman and Parker McCollum opened the show, what an incredible experience for them!

George stands on that stage and sings his songs, with the band that has been with him since the beginning. Just a bunch of old guys up there playing real instruments together as a band. That’s it, great songs. That’s all you need and what you see is what you get. A man that’s never strayed from who he is, just up there singing his songs.

The music was the main thing and everyone that was packed in at Kyle Field was there for it!

George Strait Kyle Field (jenny law )



