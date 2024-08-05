Getting rid of old denim? Take it to Target for discounts!

By Caitlin Fisher

As you’re doing a closet cleanout, if you have any jeans or other denim pieces you’re looking to get rid of, consider recycling them with Target!

Starting August 4 and running through August 10, Target is having a Denim Take Back Event where they will accept used denim pieces from any brand and in return, customers receive 20% off any new denim apparel purchase in store!

NOTE: Customers are allowed to bring up to five denim items, in any condition.

So, gather up those old denim clothing pieces, head to your local Target and look for the marked boxes in-store to receive your Target Circle promo code good for brands like Universal Thread, Wild Fable, and Levi’s.

