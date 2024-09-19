Guthrie Green welcomes families for Fall Fun!

Live music, movie nights, Food Truck Wednesday, and fitness nights all return to Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa!

Food Truck Wednesday: Every Wednesday in September and October from 11am to 2pm

Movie in the Park: Catch a free screening of Coco on Thurs. Sept. 19th and a Monster-themed movie on Thurs. Oct. 17th

Fitness on the Green: Happening weekly Sunday through Thursday with various schedules and classes

Thunder Up on the Green (Oct. 10th): Enjoy a pre-game party ahead of the OKC Thunder game at the BOK Center

Guthrie Green





9/21 - Festival Americas Oklahoma - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

9/22 - Sunday Zumba with Ariane - 10:30 a.m.

9/22 - Sunday Salsa on the Green - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.