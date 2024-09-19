Guthrie Green welcomes families for Fall Fun!

Guthrie Green in Tulsa (Guthrie Green)

By Chase Thompson

Live music, movie nights, Food Truck Wednesday, and fitness nights all return to Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa!

Food Truck Wednesday: Every Wednesday in September and October from 11am to 2pm

Movie in the Park: Catch a free screening of Coco on Thurs. Sept. 19th and a Monster-themed movie on Thurs. Oct. 17th

Fitness on the Green: Happening weekly Sunday through Thursday with various schedules and classes

Thunder Up on the Green (Oct. 10th): Enjoy a pre-game party ahead of the OKC Thunder game at the BOK Center

Guthrie Green


9/21 - Festival Americas Oklahoma - 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

9/22 - Sunday Zumba with Ariane - 10:30 a.m.

9/22 - Sunday Salsa on the Green - 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out all of the events coming this fall at guthriegreen.com

