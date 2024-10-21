Hallmark is Finding Mr. Christmas with their new Competition Series

Hallmark is looking for the next hunk to star in their Christmas movies and their solution for finding him is with a new competition series hosted by Mean Girls star, Jonathan Bennett.

During Finding Mr. Christmas, Jonathan Bennett travels across the country to find 10 potential candidates to steal America’s hearts onscreen.

In Hallmark’s first-ever reality competition series, 10 aspiring actors will “compete in a variety of entertaining challenges, with a Hallmark twist, to be crowned Hallmark’s next leading man and take home the title of ‘Mr. Christmas.’”

Bennett, alongside lead judge Melissa Peterman and a variety of special guest judges, will put the hunks to the test “to determine who has the most talent, heart, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar.”

The last man standing will secure his spot as the leading actor in one of the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas movies.

Here’s your list of potential hunks:

Blake - Former Texas Tech football player

Jonathan - Former Team USA athlete

Isaac - Firefighter

Elijah - Five years touring with Hamilton

Gage - Marketing Executive from Texas

Daxton - Fitness trainer. Also starred in The Book of Mormon on Broadway

on Broadway Hayden - only non-U.S. contestant who hails from Australia

Ezra - Former U.S. Navy rescue diver turned model

David - Aerospace engineer and MMA Fighter

Parker - Model

You can see which of these men become Mr. Christmas on Hallmark+ beginning October 31!