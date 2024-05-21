Happy Birthday, Cody Johnson!

Happy 37th Birthday to Cody Johnson!

Our 4 year old LOVES Cody. Here is a fun story for y’all. We were at a show, Everly dropped my hand and took off running. It took everything I had to keep up with her! I was in full on panic mode because we were backstage. When I finally caught up to her and she was wrapped around Cody! He’s an amazing artist but at the end of the day, he’s a girl Dad! Thankfully, we did not get kicked out of the venue and Everly’s day was made. His guys snapped this sweet moment that we will cherish forever!