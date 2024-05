Around 44 million people expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA AAA projects around 43.8 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their homes over the Memorial Day weekend holiday. (aanbetta - stock.adobe.com)

If you are traveling this weekend, be safe!

While we are hanging out with family and friends this weekend, let’s take a moment to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Everyone left at noon today. I am still here, clearly getting “work” done.