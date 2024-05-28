Have you been here before?

School is out, let the fun begin!

My kids are 5 and 7, all of our family lives in Texas. I have never been more than an hour away from them since the day they were born.

I had to let go of my own anxiety. They are now spending time with both sets of Grandparents in Texas. Of course, my brain is like what if this happens, what if that happens?! I am 8 1/2 hours away from my babies!

Finally, it hit me. I cherished the memories that I made with my Grandparents. I want the same for our girls.

They get to spend time away from Mom and Dad and learn some independence. Of course, the Grandparents are all about it! It’s a win for everyone!

My husband and I get to spend time together for almost a month, just the two of us. We get to reconnect and go on date nights.

I told him that I will need him to steal food off of my plate, take a bite, and put it back on occasion just so I feel like things are normal!

Thank goodness we have Facetime. I can’t wait for them to come home and tell us all about the fun they had!