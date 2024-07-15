Help send off the USA BMX Olympic Team to Paris!

Olympic mascots unveiled PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 10: A close-up at the PARIS 2024 logo for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games on November 10, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images) (Marc Piasecki/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The 2024 Summer Olympics officially kick off Friday, July 26 and run through Sunday, August 11!

Lots of teams are starting their departure to Paris in preparation for the games, including members of USA’s Olympic BMX Race Team.

On Tuesday, July 16 at 5 p.m., head over to the Hardesty National BMX Stadium for an autograph session and to send off three of the Team USA members before they fly to Paris for the Summer Olympic Games.

Be sure to watch Team USA’s BMX Team in action July 30 through August 2 on Peacock, USA Network or NBC.