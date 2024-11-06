Here are the most popular holiday movies

Fandango has released a list of the top Christmas and Thanksgiving movies for 2024. I know we‘re always talking about Christmas movies, but I’d never really thought about “Thanksgiving movies” until I saw this list.

Top Thanksgiving Movies

Planes, Trains, & Automobiles Knives Out Addams Family Values Grumpy Old Men The Fantastic Mr. Fox Home for the Holidays Scent of a Woman Thanksgiving Soul Food Hannah and Her Sisters

Top Christmas Movies

Elf Home Alone National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation The Grinch The Nightmare Before Christmas A Christmas Story It’s A Wonderful Life The Santa Clause Home Alone 2: Lost in New York Miracle on 34th Street

Let me know your favorites in the comments below!