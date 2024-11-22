Hottest Movie Casts According to AI

Experts at QR Code Generator have ranked the most attractive movie casts for 2024. They used AI face-mapping to determine the attractiveness level.
Film Cast Attractiveness Based on AI Golden Ratio Analysis
- Dune: Part 2
- Wicked
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Uglies
- Anyone But You
- Challengers
- Twisters
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
- Speak No Evil
Dune: Part 2’s cast includes Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, so it makes sense to me!
Which movie this year do you think has the most attractive cast?