Hottest Movie Casts According to AI

Dune debut: "Dune" actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya attended the London premiere of the film on Oct. 18. ( Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
By Abby Jessen

Experts at QR Code Generator have ranked the most attractive movie casts for 2024. They used AI face-mapping to determine the attractiveness level.

Film Cast Attractiveness Based on AI Golden Ratio Analysis

  1. Dune: Part 2
  2. Wicked
  3. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
  4. Uglies
  5. Anyone But You
  6. Challengers
  7. Twisters
  8. Deadpool & Wolverine
  9. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
  10. Speak No Evil

Dune: Part 2’s cast includes Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler, so it makes sense to me!

Which movie this year do you think has the most attractive cast?

