I don’t know who I am anymore!

By Jenny Law

Over the weekend, I did something that I have never done before. Not only did I put up Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, but I also went full on Hallmark movie.

I decorated our kitchen cabinets like presents.

It took SO much time and to be honest, many descriptive words flew out of my mouth.

The reward, my girls ( 5 & 7) FREAKING out over it. It goes against everything I believe in (decorating before Thanksgiving) but I can’t say I hate it.

I swear, kids just change you for the better.

Here is a picture of it

Christmas Cabinets (jenny law)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!