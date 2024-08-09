I need your help!

Stuck Like Glue

By Jenny Law

My youngest daughter is five. We are stuck like glue. She has her own room but has been sleeping in our bed forever.

She is going to kindergarten soon and I have to make her sleep in her own bed.

They are only little for so long. They grow up so fast that I know the day is coming when she won’t want to be with Mom.

My boss told me I need to do better ha-ha! I came to work this morning to this reminder!

What do you think? Do I need to push her make her sleep in her bed or soak up the cuddles while I can get them? This is my last baby.

Do Better (K95)

Jenny Law

Jenny Law

I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it. I am happy to be in Tulsa!

