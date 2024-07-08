Is Morgan Wallen a Cat Dad?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

By Jenny Law

There is nothing wrong with being a cat dad. I personally, prefer dogs.

Morgan was asked if he was a cat dad, here is what he had to say!

“I don’t know if I’m not a cat guy by any means. I like my cat, but I would say if I had to pick one. I’m a pick a dog. Sorry, Oscar. But I do like having a cat. It’s nice and it’s a lot, you know, it’s a lot less work. And he’s a really friendly cat, you know? He’s not one of those cats for you’re scared to walk around with it. You know, because I have been around those kind of cats before as well. So he’s a he’s a good one. So I, I’m a fan of cats, but I’m not going to say I like cats better than dogs because I don’t.

If you haven’t heard his new song " Lies, Lies, Lies,” yet, here is the video for you below!

