Is Morgan Wallen a Cat Dad?

There is nothing wrong with being a cat dad. I personally, prefer dogs.

Morgan was asked if he was a cat dad, here is what he had to say!

“I don’t know if I’m not a cat guy by any means. I like my cat, but I would say if I had to pick one. I’m a pick a dog. Sorry, Oscar. But I do like having a cat. It’s nice and it’s a lot, you know, it’s a lot less work. And he’s a really friendly cat, you know? He’s not one of those cats for you’re scared to walk around with it. You know, because I have been around those kind of cats before as well. So he’s a he’s a good one. So I, I’m a fan of cats, but I’m not going to say I like cats better than dogs because I don’t.

If you haven’t heard his new song " Lies, Lies, Lies,” yet, here is the video for you below!