It only took 45 years...

Big AL! (Jenny Law)

By Jenny Law

I finally went to Disney World! Now, I am not your typical Disney lover. My favorite movie is " Nightmare Before Christmas”.

Let me just tell you that I went in to have a good time but I underestimated the GOOD TIME I would have!

Mickey’s not so scary Halloween was going on and we got to watch the parade! The headless horseman came riding out.

I got kicked out of Pirates for trying to " capture” Jack Sparrow. Sorry not sorry.

Confession: I cried during the fireworks.

Here are some pictures from my trip, hope you enjoy! I can’t wait to sell a kidney so I can take my kids to see it!

You got a friend in me! (jenny law )

Moana at Disney World (jenny law )

