It’s getting hot, stay cool!

By Jenny Law

Summer officially starts June 20th. It is going to be 95 tomorrow!

We all know the normal ways to stay cool, swimming, drinking a lot of water, etc...

A friend of mine shared some uncommon ways to stay cool!


1. Freeze your fruit - I like frozen grapes. If you share with your kids, make sure you cut them up really well so that they do not choke.

2. Portable fans - I saw some in the Dollar Spot at Target! They make some that hang around your neck too.

3. Use Menthol Products or Peppermint Oil - This will always keep bugs away!


Do you have any tricks or tips? Let me know!!






