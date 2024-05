59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jason Aldean performs onstage during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Aldean performed the most beautiful tribute to Toby Keith at the ACM Awards last Thursday - it’ll be a performance we’ll never forget!

“I truly wanted to give Toby the tribute he and his iconic career deserved.” -Jason Aldean