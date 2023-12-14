newsletter
Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!
Cait & Bradley help you find out what went wrong with your first date, and try to get you hooked up for a second one.
He asked for her opinion and then ignored it!
He asked for her opinion and then ignored it!
Guess it's time for him to get new cologne...
Listen to the K95.5 Morning Show's interviews with the world's biggest Country Music stars.
Cait & Bradley catch up with Thomas Rhett to talk about his "20 Number Ones" album coming out on vinyl, September 29!
Bixby's own Corey Kent opens up about playing at Cain's this past December and how he feels going on tour with Jason Aldean this year!
Cait got the inside scoop on Parker McCollum's Christmas traditions, plans for the New Year and of course, his show in two weeks in OKC!
Get the latest country music news right here with K95.5's Cait and Bradley Morning Show.
Luke Combs is helping a fan settle a lawsuit over merch and Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Dan + Shay are performing on The Voice season finale next week!
Tim McGraw has launched a new Yellowstone wine collection and Jelly Roll opens up about his motivation to turning his life around!
Carrie Underwood has extended her Vegas residency and Brad Paisley and his wife have opened a free toy store!
Get through the week with Cait and Bradley's Hump Day High Five!
This teen from McAlester is making the holidays brighter for his community for the 7th year in a row!
This woman tracked down a dog for an entire month in an effort to rescue him!
Construction workers got stuck in a cave and lots of rescue workers joined together to help them get out!