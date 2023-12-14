The K95.5 Morning Show

Cait & Bradley's 7:40 a.m. Second Date (12/14/23)

He asked for her opinion and then ignored it!

Cait & Bradley's 7:40 a.m. Second Date (12/14/23)

He asked for her opinion and then ignored it!

Cait & Bradley's 7:40 a.m. Second Date (12/13/23)

Guess it's time for him to get new cologne...

Thomas Rhett Interview (9/13/23)

Cait & Bradley catch up with Thomas Rhett to talk about his "20 Number Ones" album coming out on vinyl, September 29!

Corey Kent Interview (2/27/23)

Bixby's own Corey Kent opens up about playing at Cain's this past December and how he feels going on tour with Jason Aldean this year!

Parker McCollum Interview (12/15/22)

Cait got the inside scoop on Parker McCollum's Christmas traditions, plans for the New Year and of course, his show in two weeks in OKC!

Cait & Bradley's Country Now (12/14/23)

Luke Combs is helping a fan settle a lawsuit over merch and Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Dan + Shay are performing on The Voice season finale next week!

Cait & Bradley's Country Now (12/13/23)

Tim McGraw has launched a new Yellowstone wine collection and Jelly Roll opens up about his motivation to turning his life around!

Cait & Bradley's Country Now (12/12/23)

Carrie Underwood has extended her Vegas residency and Brad Paisley and his wife have opened a free toy store!

Cait & Bradley's Hump Day High Five (12/13/23)

This teen from McAlester is making the holidays brighter for his community for the 7th year in a row!

Cait & Bradley's Hump Day High Five (12/6/23)

This woman tracked down a dog for an entire month in an effort to rescue him!

Cait & Bradley's Hump Day High Five (11/29/23)

Construction workers got stuck in a cave and lots of rescue workers joined together to help them get out!

