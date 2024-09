Inflation Slowing Down, But Price Of Groceries Remain Higher Than Pre Pandemic Levels CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: JELL-O is offered for sale at a grocery store on February 13, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Grocery prices are up 0.4% from December and 1.2% over the last year, the slowest annual increase since June 2021. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jell-O has announced they are releasing a new home décor Jelly collection:

Jell-O chairs, featuring a built-in cup holder, are available in four of Jell-O’s best selling flavors: lemon (yellow), lime (green), strawberry (red), and orange.

These chairs are available now on Amazon for $30 for a limited time.