Jelly Roll announces new album ahead of his Beautifully Broken Tour

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image converted to black and white. Color version available.) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Caitlin Fisher

Jelly Roll is getting ready to embark on his Beautifully Broken Tour kicking off in Salt Lake City on August 27 and hitting 37 cities before ending in Jacksonville, FL on November 23.

To get fans ready for his tour, he’s giving them details about his next album, Beautifully Broken, which will be released on October 11 with his current singles, I am Not Okay, Liar and Get By.

When fans pre-order a copy of his album through his website, all the money is going to organizations which help those struggling with mental health issues and addiction.

