Jelly Roll Choosing TV Over Touring In 2025

107.5 The River Hosts River On The Rooftop Featuring Jelly Roll, Jessie Murph And Haven Madison NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 17: Jelly Roll performs during 107.5 The River's River on the Rooftop at Skydeck on Broadway on June 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Jelly Roll recently joined The Pat McAfee Show and shared he won’t be doing a big tour in 2025 so he can make some room for TV - we’re not sure exactly what he’ll be doing but Jelly said he has “a couple things cooking!” Whether it’s a TV show, new movie etc.....whatever he does, he’ll be AMAZING!


