CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It was a family night on Saturday for Jelly Roll! He brought his daughter Bailee and son Noah to the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards as he was a nominee and presenter. While onstage to introduce the nominees he was dumped with green slime (that’s a Nickelodeon tradition!) - check out the videos and photos below!