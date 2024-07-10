Jelly Roll settles lawsuit over stage name

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs with ERNEST at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

The lawsuit between Jelly Roll and Philadelphia band Jellyroll has been settled. The band filed paperwork earlier this year to get Jelly Roll to stop using the name, but they have now withdrawn the lawsuit.

“Kurt Titchenell, the owner of the Jellyroll Band, announced today that the popular Philadelphia-area wedding and event band Jellyroll has settled its intellectual property claim against country artist Jelly Roll (two words),” states a press release.

“The dispute with Jason Bradley DeFord, a.k.a. Jelly Roll, has been resolved, and the legal action has been withdrawn. We look forward to our continued use of the name, Jellyroll Band, in connection with our party band business.” Titchenell added.

According to CBS News, Jellyroll the band claimed to have been hurt by the rising fame of Jelly Roll.