Join Cait at the Brand New Tulsa Premium Outlets this weekend!

Renderings show the Tulsa Premium Outlets planned to be built in Jenks along the Creek Turnpike.

By Caitlin Fisher

After ten long years, Tulsa Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors on Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. and Cait couldn’t resist celebrating the occasion!

Plan to do a little shopping in Jenks on Saturday, August 17 from 12 -2 p.m. for your chance to visit Cait near the PUMA and Columbia stores and enter to win a $500 Cavender’s gift card!

The Grand Opening Celebration is happening all weekend long but after that, you can continue to check out this new mall in Jenks with the following hours:

Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!