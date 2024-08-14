Join Cait at the Brand New Tulsa Premium Outlets this weekend!

Renderings show the Tulsa Premium Outlets planned to be built in Jenks along the Creek Turnpike.

After ten long years, Tulsa Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors on Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. and Cait couldn’t resist celebrating the occasion!

Plan to do a little shopping in Jenks on Saturday, August 17 from 12 -2 p.m. for your chance to visit Cait near the PUMA and Columbia stores and enter to win a $500 Cavender’s gift card!

The Grand Opening Celebration is happening all weekend long but after that, you can continue to check out this new mall in Jenks with the following hours:

Monday - Saturday: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.











