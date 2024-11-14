Jolly Lane Lights at Admiral Twin Drive-In

Tulsa has a new treat for the holidays this year! Load up the family and head to the Admiral Twin just off I-244 for Jolly Lane Lights beginning November 22nd through the holiday season! 🎄

Said to be Tulsa’s FIRST and largest drive-thru show, Jolly Lane Lights takes us through over 1 mile of lights as they twinkle and dance in sync with music.

Tickets are just $25 and will be sold by the car rather than by person --- So load up grandma’s minivan and get the whole family in for just $25! 🎅

Look for the lights to be on from 5:30p to 10p nightly, with extended hours until 10:30p for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



