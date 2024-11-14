Jolly Lane Lights at Admiral Twin Drive-In

Jolly Lane Lights

By Chase Thompson

Tulsa has a new treat for the holidays this year! Load up the family and head to the Admiral Twin just off I-244 for Jolly Lane Lights beginning November 22nd through the holiday season! 🎄

Said to be Tulsa’s FIRST and largest drive-thru show, Jolly Lane Lights takes us through over 1 mile of lights as they twinkle and dance in sync with music.

Tickets are just $25 and will be sold by the car rather than by person --- So load up grandma’s minivan and get the whole family in for just $25! 🎅

Look for the lights to be on from 5:30p to 10p nightly, with extended hours until 10:30p for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!