Jelly Roll: Beautifully Broken Tour in Seattle, WA SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 31: Singer Alexandra Kay performs onstage during the Jelly Roll Beautifully Broken Tour at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Jelly Roll) (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

If you loved hearing Alexandra Kay open for Jelly Roll during his Beautifully Broken Tour stop at the BOK Center this past October then you’ll love to know you have another chance to see her in action!

Alexandra Kay is hitting the road again next year for her own Cupid’s a Cowgirl Tour!

She loved Green Country so much that she made sure to add a stop at Cain’s Ballroom on Tuesday, March 4 with Logan Crosby.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m.