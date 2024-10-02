JUST ANNOUNCED: The Boys from Oklahoma are giving fans one legendary night of memories!

Fans have been asking for Cross Canadian Ragweed to get back together after 14 years of being apart and the band is making that happen, but only for one night!

This will be the first ever concert at Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University happening on Saturday, April 12.

Special guests include the Turnpike Troubadours, The Great Divide, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Stoney LaRue.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, October 7 at 10 a.m. and fans can register now to get a pre-sale password at theboysfromoklahoma.com.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m.