Kelsea Ballerini announced on October 23 plans to hit the road next year for her Kelsea Ballerini Live On Tour.

Last night (10/30) during her sold out performance at Madison Square Garden, she gave Tulsa fans an early Halloween treat by announcing she’s adding more dates to her tour, including a stop in Green Country.

She’ll be stopping at the BOK Center on Saturday, April 5 with tickets going on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m.