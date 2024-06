58th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 11: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kane Brown fans already know where they’ll be this July! It looks like he’s playing a show at the Downstream Casino Resort on Wednesday, July 3rd with Jackson Dean along for the ride! If you love outdoor shows and that BIG amphitheatre setting, this is 100% for you!

He just released a “behind-the-scenes” look at his latest video to get us excited for this July! Check it out below!