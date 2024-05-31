I watched Lainey Wilson’s documentary on Hulu last night. It’s called " Lainey Wilson : Bell Bottom Country.

I don’t want to spoil it for you so I will not go in to too much detail. All I will say is, I love her determination and grit.

She was once told that she was " too country for country’. She sat down with " Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts to discuss the ups and downs she has experienced. She didn’t take no for an answer and look at her now!

My girl’s are 5 and 7. They love Lainey so much that we named our red heeler after her ( I’m so sorry, Lainey haha )

I have no problem at all taking my girls to a Lainey Wilson show. If she is their role model, I’m here for it.

Lainey will be an official member of the Grand Ol Opry one week from today! Go get em, girl!

When you get a chance this weekend, check out the documentary. If you don’t have Hulu, I’d love to share my password with you but they frown on such things.



