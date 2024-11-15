Les Misérables Tickets Officially on Sale

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift?
How about tickets to Celebrity Attractions next Broadway show at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center: Les Misérables!
Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.
This Tony- Award winning musical is heading into town January 21 -26 and tickets are officially on sale.
You can grab your tickets online, by phone (918-596-7111) or visiting the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Ticket office (Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.).
NOTE: For group orders of 10 or more, call (918) 796- 0220.
Les Misérables is the continuation of Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway Season which includes Clue, Back to the Future, and Wicked.