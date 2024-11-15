Les Misérables Tickets Officially on Sale

Les Miserables Image courtesy of Dr. Phillips and Les Miserables

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift?

How about tickets to Celebrity Attractions next Broadway show at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center: Les Misérables!

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

This Tony- Award winning musical is heading into town January 21 -26 and tickets are officially on sale.

You can grab your tickets online, by phone (918-596-7111) or visiting the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Ticket office (Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.).

NOTE: For group orders of 10 or more, call (918) 796- 0220.

Les Misérables is the continuation of Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway Season which includes Clue, Back to the Future, and Wicked.



