Look Out, Hardy!

Look Out, Hardy I can't wait for her teenage years!

By Jenny Law

I remember when I was 5, I was singing Madonna in the grocery store. My Mama told me to choose a new song, I never understood why until I grew up haha!

Tonight, my youngest decided to sing Hardy’s, “Truck Bed.” Of course, she has no idea what it means.

Both of the girls have grown up in the radio station and listen to country music, they are around it all of the time.

What song has your kid sang in public that you had to tell them to choose a new song ?

Enjoy Ev’s rendition of " Truck Bed” below!

Look Out, Hardy (K95)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!