Looking for a Halloween Costume? Chiptole has you covered!

If you’re stumped on what to dress up for on Halloween this year, Chipotle is hoping you’ll consider showing you’re true fandom with their new bodysuits!

In this new collection, you can choose from a Chipotle napkin, fork, water cup, burrito or to-go bag:

The collection is built off a running online joke from two years ago where Chipotle posted a fake “chipotle fork” bodysuit with another fake costume post popping up last year:

You can shop this collection from Spirit Halloween (online only) now with the bodysuits priced at $40.