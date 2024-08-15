Love Chuck E. Cheese? Join their new subscription plan!

If you find yourself at Chuck E. Cheese often, then investing in their new subscription plan may be the best way to go!

There are three different tiers customers can choose from:

Bronze - offers 40 games per visit, 20% off most food, drinks and bonus games all for $7.99/month

Silver - offers 100 games per visit, 30% off most food, drinks and bonus games all at $11.99/month

Gold- offers 250 games per visit, 50% off most food, drinks and bonus games all at $29.99/month

No matter what tier you purchase, you’ll be able to visit every day and bring up to six family members with you!

The only catch is, when purchasing a plan, you do have to commit to an entire year before you can back out but there are 2 month fun passes available as well:

Bronze - $61.99

Silver - $77.39

Gold - $151.19

There are added benefits to joining this new subscription plan like automatically being enrolled in the Birthday Club, and discounts on the Trampoline Zone and Ninja Run.